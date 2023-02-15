Like every day that he served, maribel zalazara 35-year-old Buenos Aires Police officer, was attentive to what was happening at the Retiro station on subway line C.

This Tuesday, at 11:04, he approached a passenger who, as his legs ached, had been seated in a chair. She offered him a glass of water. She was with him for five minutes until, together with the private security guard who had intervened, they decided to put him on a stretcher.

The now detained murderer, identified as Oscar Gustavo Valdez, Paraguayan, 30 years old, refused. In the midst of his resistance, he began to struggle with the uniformed woman until he managed to get the regulation weapon out of her and fired.

There were at least four bullets. One caused a fatal wound to Zalazar’s chest after entering through the neck area. She died at the Churruca-Visca Police Medical Hospital, where she had been rushed by helicopter.

The sequence of the attack was reconstructed by the investigators from the testimony of a young woman who introduced herself as Valdez’s girlfriend and who, according to what she said, when her partner started shooting, she started running in different directions.

“The witness said that she heard at least four shots. And that in that he began to run, crossed the turnstiles and then went out into the street ”, a source from the investigation told LA NACIÓN.

Valdez’s girlfriend, identified as Evelyn, 22, later appeared at a unit of the Argentine Federal Police and recounted the moment of the shooting attack against Zalazar, and the entire previous sequence.

The shooter, Oscar Gustavo Valdez, 29, who killed police officer Maribel Zalazar, was arrested as he fled near the Sheraton Hotel by personnel from the City Police and another from the PFA. He has a lot of income at the police station. Shouted “Don’t hurt me” the HDP pic.twitter.com/vmbxtESdXW —Mavica (@mavica81) February 14, 2023

As LA NACIÓN was able to reconstruct, the young woman said that they were with Valdez at work – a textile company – and that at 8 o’clock, her boyfriend was already feeling bad.

“He said that Valdez felt like vomiting and that his legs hurt,” the witness said in her statement. According to the young woman, since her boyfriend did not have money to go to the doctor, he told him that they were going to go by subway to Retiro, where they were going to meet her aunt, who was going to give him money and his ID so that he could be treated in a hospital.

The couple took the subway at the Malabia station on line B, in the direction of the center, and got off at the Carlos Pellegrini station to connect with line C and continue the trip to Retiro.

“Upon arriving at the Retiro station, and before crossing the turnstiles, a private security guard approached the couple and asked Valdez if he felt bad. The man replied that only his legs hurt. At that moment, they sat him in a chair so that he could receive assistance,” explained a source familiar with the testimony of the detainee’s girlfriend.

It is with immense pain that we report the death of Officer Maribel Zalazar, belonging to the Subway Lines C, D, E and H Division, after a confrontation at the Retiro Station. We accompany her family, friends and comrades in this moment of so much sadness. pic.twitter.com/2xhVDNtnF4 – City Police (@PoliciaCiudadBA) February 14, 2023

It was at that moment that Officer Zalazar approached and gave him a glass of water. There was nothing to predict that, five minutes later, she was going to be shot with her service pistol and that she was going to die.

“Zalazar suffered a gunshot wound in the chest area with internal bleeding. The projectile would have entered through the neck, generating an entry hole in the anterior cervical, crossed the thorax, injured the right lung and affected the subclavian artery, generating cardiorespiratory arrest due to blood loss,” said a qualified police source. of the City awaiting the result of the autopsy.

gabriel di nicola

THE NATION Buenos Aires

GDA