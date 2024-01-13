For the Prosecutor's Office, Giovanni Padovani had premeditated Alessandra Matteuzzi's crime, he wanted to cancel her because she was his property

The Public Prosecutor and the Prosecutor's Office requested a life sentence for Giovanni Padovanithe 27-year-old former footballer who ended Alessandra Matteuzzi's life.

He had premeditated it, he wanted to do it, he himself had it written on the notes on his cell phone on July 2, 2022, several days before the crime:

I kill her because she killed me morally.

This sentence is for the prosecutor Lucia Russo, one of the proofs of Alessandra Matteuzzi's premeditation of the crime. Giovanni Padovani had already studied her plan to “punish” her for having decided to leave him. The 27-year-old had started to behave in a jealous and obsessive manner, he monitored the woman, showed up at her house without warning, demanded to be video-called every 10 minutes to check where she was and with whom and did pranks on her such as putting sugar in her car tank or turning off the electricity, so enough to force her to go down to the meters to talk to him. The woman was tired and scared, so much so that she had decided to report it to the police.

The words of the prosecutor on Giovanni Padovani

Giovanni Padovani obsessed with jealousy. He considers Matteuzzi as his property, as belonging to him, he subjects her to constraints. There is nothing in their relationship that has to do with love or other positive feelings. Padovani actually despises Matteuzzi, he despises her deeply. Even in front of Alessandra's lifeless body, he insults her.

These are the words of the prosecutor, who also underlines the searches made by the accused on his cell phone before the crime. She had sought information on how to take the life of a woman, on where to hit her and how, on how to kidnap a person, whether cell phones could be used in prison and which were the states where Italian law did not count. Even his ravings to his teammates, recounted today, seem to be a sign of how much he wanted to do: “I will pay, but she pays.”