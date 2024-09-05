According to the criteria of

At the Laredo port of entry, in fact, as reported by CBP itself through its official portal, a rather surprising situation occurred. Agents called a 25-year-old U.S. citizen for a routine secondary inspection and, when they verified his identity, they realized that It was a person with multiple arrest warrants.

The man was wanted for alleged Violent Crimes and Serious Drug Crimes in the State of Texassuch as homicide/murder requested by the Fort Worth Police Department, violation of probation for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance requested by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member requested by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The entity assured that The three arrest warrants mentioned above were still active.and CBP officers immediately acted to arrest him and bring him to justice when they realized that he was a fugitive.

The tool CBP used to uncover the criminal

As it has done before, CBP took advantage of the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC), a centralized automated database designed to share information between law enforcement agencies and discover the true identity of the man on the Texas border through his fingerprint.

“CBP officers have made previous arrests of people wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, child sexual abuse, fraud, theft and military desertion” using this database, according to the entity that boasted about the procedure.