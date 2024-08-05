To combat smuggling, police officers U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBPfor its acronym in English) are implementing very strict measures at ports of entry, detecting various anomalies in people trying to cross the border with illegal substances, as occurred in California.

Specifically at the Andrade port of entry, A 46-year-old man tried to enter the country from Mexico with just over 32 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills hiding in the spare tire of their car, but the officers, according to the official CBP website, They discovered it using non-intrusive scanning technology.

He was first given a cursory inspection and then taken for a second, more thorough examination of his 1997 Ford pickup truck, where They found 60 packages of fentanyl pills that were inside the spare tire, located in the rear area of ​​the truck, which were confiscated by the agents.

CBP is working very hard on the so-called Operation Apollowhose main objective is to combat fentanyl trafficking in the United States, and which already has numerous successful operations in which several kilograms of this drug that is not permitted in the country were confiscated.

The hiding place the man used to hide the fentanyl pills

The largest fentanyl seizure in CBP history

A few days ago, the CBP website reported that it had made the largest seizure of fentanyl in the history of the entity: They seized a total of 450 kilograms of fentanyl, divided into 4,000,000 blue pillsThe incident occurred at the Lukeville port of entry, located in the southern state of Arizona.

A man tried to enter the United States with 234 packages of the illegal substance hidden in the frame of a trailer from his 2011 pickup truck, which were discovered by CBP agents after they had conducted a second, more thorough inspection of the car.