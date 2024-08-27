The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) is responsible for each procedure that occurs at the ports of entry to the country, where they are often found cases of people trying to bring in packages which are prohibited and end up being confiscated, something that happens frequently on the Texas border.

According to the criteria of

In fact, recently CBP itself reported on Two successful seizures of hard narcotics at the Laredo Port of Entry, which They are valued at no less than US$773,000meaning a procedure worth highlighting for border agency agents.

Both seizures took place last weekend.The first occurred on Saturday, August 24, when a CBP officer discovered – with the non-intrusive help of the canine patrol – A 28-year-old Mexican citizen who was carrying hidden just over 8 kilograms of narcoticsvalued at US$241,375.

Instead, the second occurred on Sunday, August 25, where An American, also 28, was discovered while He was hiding 24 kilograms of alleged methamphetamine in his vehicle660 grams of alleged cocaine and 500 grams of alleged black heroin, substances that together have a value of US$532,000.

On this last occasion, The driver had been referred for a physical examinationcanine and non-intrusive inspection system, and in turn was not a member of the Secure Electronic Network for Rapid Inspection of Travelers (SENTRI)for its acronym in English), which was a requirement for the authorities, understanding that all vehicular traffic on the Gateway of the Americas Bridge is registered in the trusted traveler program of said program.

The packages of narcotics that were seized by CBP agents Photo:CBP Share

CBP’s resolution with drivers

According to CBP, both drivers mentioned above were arrested by special agents Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and now will be subject to criminal investigations by the authorities to determine how their respective cases proceed.