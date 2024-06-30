It is not uncommon to find signs on businesses when managers indicate that they have closed temporarily, but most do not provide further explanations. That is why An honest sign in a grocery store went viral on social media because its content amused and impressed many.

According to the criteria of

Through the digital platform Reddit, a user shared that he went out during his lunch with the intention of enjoying a sandwich. But he was surprised when came across a sign indicating it was closed for sex.

The sign amused him greatly and, although he could not fulfill his craving and almost went without eating, He did not hesitate to take a photo and share what he had seen on the internet.

A second sign was also visible on the door, saying the store would reopen in 30 minutes. “It’s a strange statement, but I respect it,” said one user, while another joked that it was a compelling reason to leave the job and close the branch.

Others mocked the time at which the employee intended to return, saying that 30 minutes was a fairly optimistic figure and surely if the client had waited around 10 minutes, he would have been able to meet his goal of buying his lunch. Some even said it would surely be less time than that.

The poster quickly went viral. Photo:r/Weird Share

Authorized rest periods in the United States

The Reddit user did not provide further details about the store where the incident happened or whether he was ultimately able to purchase the sandwich he wanted. But, Is it allowed for an employee to close a branch?

Policies regarding breaks and store closures vary by chain, though we’re sure the store owner probably wouldn’t agree. one of his employees put up a sign explaining that he was closed to have sex.

But it should be said that according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industry, employees must be given a paid, duty-free rest period of at least 10 minutes for every four hours worked. In addition, They cannot be required to work more than three hours without a break.