A young Briton flew to Turkey for a prettier smile. The result seemed perfect until a few months later when my gums started bleeding.

Berlin – Beautiful teeth are a conspicuous distinguishing feature and for many people the perfect support for their personal appearance. They can strengthen self-confidence and act as “door openers” in various areas of life.

The desire for beauty and attractiveness is no longer a rarity. Professional whitening, dental bridges, facing with veneers have long been part of everyday life – teeth are really good business. But more and more Citizens can no longer afford comprehensive dental treatment and look for cheaper alternatives abroad. Dental tourism is booming, especially in Turkey. The promise of perfect teeth for cheaper dental treatment attracts thousands of foreign patients every year. But again and again one hears of treatment errors and poor quality. A young Brit, Jack James (22) from Manchester, had the same experience. For him, his desire to look more attractive became a nightmare.

A 22-year-old Brit had veneers installed to give his smile a better look – now he looks like a shark. © Screenshot/ Facebook @ Birmingham Live

Dental nightmare in Turkey: “I looked like a shark”

The 22-year-old model paid around 3,500 euros for his dental procedure (tooth veneers) in Istanbul. He wanted to “look better in front of the camera,” it says in the Birmingham Mail. Satisfied with the result, the Brit flew back home. But only a few months after the procedure, the first problems started: extreme bad breath, pain and bleeding gums. When the symptoms worsened, he consulted an emergency dentist. He reported on suppurating and vacancies.

The X-ray results are sobering. According to the dental expert, the teeth are in a terrible condition and there is an infection. As the British tabloid reports, the repair costs have been estimated at up to 20,000 pounds (about 23,000 euros). Money Jack James didn’t have. So he flew again to Istanbul to the same clinic to have the problems fixed for another 5200 euros. “When they took out the veneers, I saw that they had severely ground my teeth. I looked like a shark. It was like something out of a horror movie,” the Briton told the Birmingham Mail.

Tooth nightmare meets with little sympathy on the net

“They took out all my teeth and the abscess and put in temporary teeth,” he said. When the infection cleared, he was fitted with a new set of veneers. But even here the suffering was not over. One of the new veneers, a porcelain cover that fits over a tooth, has already fallen out leaving a gap in his tooth. “I’m so angry with myself. I’d like to rip out all my teeth,” the British newspaper quoted him as saying. Now the Brit is warning everyone else to do their research before they seek dental treatment abroad.

However, Jack James’ horror story met with little sympathy on Facebook. Many fail to understand the obsession with looks, and some even quip: “Money well spent.” “The price you pay for vanity,” comment some. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Be thankful for what you have been given!” write others. But the desire for tailor-made beauty is constantly growing. These beauty surgeries have completely changed DSDS star Katja Krasavice. GNTM star Theresia Fischer only had legs lengthened for “recognition and love”.. Also Barbara Schöneberger revealed that she was dissatisfied with her appearance and joked about her quest for perfection. (Vivian Werg)