Though “Babylon”, Damien Chazelle’s new film, had a luxury cast —Tobey Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie—, its premiere has not been as successful as expected. And it is that, in its first weekend at the box office in the United States, the film has not managed to raise even a quarter of its huge budget, which is a hard blow at the start of the year 2023. How much revenue did the feature film generate when it hit theaters?

The sad return of Tobey Maguire

After his long-awaited participation in “Spider-Man: no way home”, it was expected that in this film Maguire would finally return triumphantly without having to wear the spider suit.

Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will work alongside Damien Chazelle, Oscar-winning director of “La La Land” and “Whiplash.” Photo: composition/ Vanifty Fair

In fact, in this film Tobey plays James McKay, a role that, despite being secondary, takes a special position in the film. “It was very unusual and I really liked the character,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

How much did “Babylon” gross?

Of course, there is still more time for “Babylon” to reach its total collection, but in its first weekend the numbers are not very encouraging.

The movie cost 80 million dollars but so far he has only gotten one income of 3.34 million dollars .

When does “Babylon” premiere in Peru?

“Babylon” will still reach all theaters in Peru until January 19, 2023. Its premiere in the United States was on December 23, 2022.