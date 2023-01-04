The cycles are of life, not of calendars. Florestan.

This Monday, the president Lopez Obrador reiterated his concept of what a minister of the Supreme Court: must be at the service of his government project, that is, of the 4-Tthat is, of him. He spoke in the morning and released: -What do you think happened to us? That of the four ministers that I proposed, two turned their backs on us. he meant Juan Luis González Alcántara and Margarita Ríos-Farjat. The loyalists were Yasmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortiz.

That had been declared on December 2: I told myself, I am going to have the opportunity to propose ministers, I made my account, plus those who are decent there, it may be that we will be able to have a majority. And what do you think? I was wrong because I made proposals but once in office, they are no longer thinking about the transformation project or about doing justice.

The truth is that he always wanted one related cut to him and his government; have at least four ministers, to draw their constitutional reforms, how did he get the Electricity Industry Law.

That is why it operated in 2018 so that the president Peña grandson let him propose who would succeed Jose Ramon Cossioand so, in December arrived Gonzalez Alcantara. In 2019, dodge was minister for Margarita Luna y Ríos-Farjat before the never explained departure of Eduardo Medina Mora. in 2021 ortiz replaced Fernando Franco.

In his open and undue intervention in the process of his succession in the Court bet everything on dodge. And for years, he has constantly insulted his members.

The arrival of Norma Lucia Pina It is, I insist, a response from the ministers to the presidential attacks and a defeat for Lopez Obrador who got into the game and since he didn’t win, he lost.

Since yesterday he expressed his displeasure when talking about his election: It seemed good to me (…) he has always voted against the initiatives that we have defended. There will be no judicial reform.

No, Norma Lucia Piña was not her letter.

remnants

1. DATA.- Vicente Fox proposed to two ministers of the Court, Felipe Calderon To five, Peña grandson two and Lopez Obrador to four, which by December will be five and in an oversight, by 2024, six, which no other;

2. OTHER.- Nor did his bet for the presidency of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice. Guillermo Valls he defeated his favoriteLuz Maria Anaya, in the first round by nine votes to four. There are days; Y

3. SERIOUSNESS.- vain the tiktok who went up Arturo Zaldivar, who appears robed and sitting in his president’s chair, according to a message they send him: We Love You Very Much Minister, Don’t Go Please, to which he seriously replies in the video: Thank you for asking me not to go. I’m leaving the Presidency of the Courtbut not of the Court and neither of tiktok. We will continue to see each other there. She enters music, gets up, turns her chair and leaves, when she had already left.

