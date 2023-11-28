Massimo Rondinelli, together with his father and brother Claudio, were already in prison for the murder of Mohamed Ibrahim Mansour

The definitive turning point has arrived in the case of the murder of 44-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Mansour, shot dead in January and then set on fire in a car. Massimo Rondinellithe victim’s ex-brother-in-law, confessed to having committed the crime with a rifle and that there were two other people with him.

A plan studied by a family and developed by three men, who participated in the murder of Mohamed Ibrahim Mansoura 44-year-old of Moroccan origin who resided in the province of Pavia.

Mansour had asked, and apparently had every intention of obtaining, custody of her daughter from his ex-partner.

To do so, he asked for a letter to be registered in his name shed, where he now lived after his separation from the woman. Shed owned by the woman’s family, for whom the 44-year-old worked.

In the afternoon of January 1, 2023a conflict would have broken out between Mansour and his ex-partner’s family furious argument.

Subsequently, the woman’s mother would summoned all the family members in a meeting, in which it would have been decided to permanently get rid of the ex son-in-law.

And so, indeed, they did a few days later. Massimo Rondinelli, his brother Claudio and his father, reached the warehouse where Mohamed lived on the following 14th January and took him killed with three shots from a 12 gauge rifle and one from a 9 gauge pistol.

Immediately afterwards they loaded the body up a carthey drove to a wooded area of ​​Morsella in Vigevano, in the province of Pavia, and they set the whole thing on fire.

The confession of Massimo Rondinelli

From the beginning, the investigators’ suspicions were directed towards Rondinelli family. At the beginning of March, Massimo Rondinelli, his brother Claudio, the father of the two, ended up in prison. The mother also ended up under house arrest.

Until yesterday, Rondinelli had never admitted his guilt. Then, just yesterday, it arrived confession.

Massimo Rondinelli admitted to having shot his ex-brother-in-law and killed him rifle. According to what emerged in the last few hours, he would also have admitted that there were others with him two peoplewithout however mentioning the names of his brother and father.