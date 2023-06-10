The controversies between influencers and service providers are back, this time it concerns a hotel in Rome. The owner lets himself go into an outburst in which he recounts his experience of him. This time the “well-known influencer of the moment”, so we read in the email sent to the hotel from the agency that represents it, deeming the hotel “suitable” for its “star”, also wants 600 euros in exchange for a few tags on Instagram. in addition to the service it would use for free.

The overnight stay of the young girl, former protagonist of reality shows (whose name the man does not want to reveal), is requested by the agency for her and 2 other people as well as for her dog. A message, yet another, that the owner of the structure located in the historic center of Rome did not really like.

This time it went badly for the entourage and the influencer, the structure bounces them back. “Thank you for your very advantageous (the tone is obviously ironic ed) proposal but unfortunately we cannot accept” thus begins the reply of the manager who concludes by writing: “I prefer to invest those 600 euros for new services that will be able to use by paying guests who they thank each time they leave our hotel”. Obviously in the email the owner also gives indications on how to book a room in the hotel for the next few times and also indicates in which part of the site there are offers.

There are many emails of this kind that arrive at hotels and beyond. “We are inundated with requests like this, until recently these influencers, as they call themselves, wanted free nights for them and others, now they are even asking for money”. An (unsolicited) service which would include, as specified in the email received at the hotel: “creation of social content to be reposted and social engagement: repost fan pages, gossip pages: thanks to this movement a great hipe is created (actually it is written hype ed) as they are characters with such a powerful fan base as to tilt the profiles”. And in fact, the influencer in question has over 1 million followers but not everyone needs it.

“Our hotel is a small structure located in the center that invests daily in services to try to give guests an experience to remember. We have faced the pandemic with its lockdowns, we have overcome it with many difficulties and now, despite the economic problems we have had to face, we continue to focus on quality. Many of our colleagues didn’t make it and had to close. I find these requests a great lack of respect for those who work honestly and those who struggle to get along. With an approximate email, they expect our efforts to be given to them”. Yes, because the man remembers that there are many people behind a hotel, and it’s those people (from the waitress, to the supplier to the manager) who make the difference.

“We invoice customers for everything, including tourist taxes, what would they have given us in exchange for free nights and 600 euros? Nothing, of course nothing.” Ah no, he corrects himself: “Two Instagram stories”, he comments incredulously: “Do these influencers really believe that the world is all stories? Our employees and our customers are worth more. Thats enough”.

Then the appeal to colleagues: “Let’s unite and break this rotten mechanism. For heaven’s sake, everyone is free to make their own choices, but if we continue to allow these people to use us in this way we will never grow, we will never really show our worth”.