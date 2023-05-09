A passer-by noticed Nicolae Bottari’s car inside the Bacchiglione river, in the Padua area: there was nothing left for the man to do

A dramatic event occurred last Saturday afternoon in the Padua area, more precisely near the Bacchiglione river. Nicolae Bottari, a 38-year-old of Romanian origins, lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the water, where he unfortunately lost his life. His family members raised the alarm, worried by the fact that they had no more news of him.

It was supposed to be a relaxing afternoon, a day of celebration immersed in nature, last Saturday for a group of family and friends from the province of Padua. And instead it all turned into tragedy.

Nicolae Bottari, a man originally from Romania but a long time resident in Italy, he had to celebrate his 38th birthday and had decided to do it with his wife, relatives and friends with a day in the open air.

The dead phone, at one point, pushed him to step away a moment to go home and put it on charge for a while, before returning to the party.

En route, however, the unthinkable happened. The man has lost control of his car and ended up in the river Bacchiglioneon the embankment Donati.

For a while’ no one wondered where it had gone and why he didn’t come back. She hadn’t even worried about the fact that the phone didn’t ring, since, as she had said, it was empty.

In the late evening, however, the wife he threw the alarm to the authorities, who immediately set out in search of the man.

Nothing to do for Nicolae Bottari

The next morning, Sunday, the police received a call from a passerby that, by chance, he had noticed something strange in the waters of the river.

During the checkswe realized that it was Nicolae Bottari’s car.

The Fire Brigade brought the appropriate means to the scene and extracted the car from the river, inside which the victim was still therenow lifeless.

The investigations showed that it was a autonomous accident. It remains to be clarified whether the cause of the accident was an illness or a simple one distraction. An autopsy will probably be arranged on the body.