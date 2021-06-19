This is the wonderful story of the little dog Cholita. She and her owner, a guy named Albert Caballero, they walked for over 60 days to get back to their home. Despite the fatigue and health problems that have arisen in the puppy, she he never abandoned him and she never separated from him. Together they made this great journey and their history soon traveled around the world.

Since the Venezuela is under the political control of Chavo, all the inhabitants entered a situation economic and social crisis Without precedents. All this has prompted many Venezuelans to emigrate looking for more fortune in other countries.

Albert Caballero had also decided to embark on this journey of hope. He and his family decided to try their luck in Ecuador, but not everything went as they hoped.

There too, in fact, there were many problems in finding a job and the money to survive. So all together they took the painful decision to go home.

Without money or means, Albert is party on foot to his home. House that was away over 1000 kilometers.

Cholita always at Albert’s side

In all this period, made up of suffering, hunger, sacrifices that often have not led to any results, Albert has however always could count about someone really special: his little dog Cholita.

The two, starting from Ecuador, first crossed the Colombia and then they finally arrived. In all it took about 60 days. Days that have been anything but simple.

The asphalt had caused some wounds on the paws by Cholita. So often his human friend there he took in his arms. Albert had made a kind of cloth slippers to put under his poor paws.

Sometimes they took advantage of a passage by car or truck, but most of the journey was on foot.

Eventually they finally got home. Albert accompanied Cholita since veterinary who found ahernia and of serious injuries to the paws. Nothing that some cures and above all a great dose of love could not cure.

