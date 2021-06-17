There are those who after a good night find themselves an unknown person next to them under the covers, the classic one-night adventure and go. And who, on the other hand, finds a puppy he does not know. A girl wakes up with a hangover from the night before and finds a dog in bed without his knowledge. How to reconstruct what happened?

Mia Flynn he is 28 years old. On May 17, she woke up suddenly in the morning and found herself not only with a hangover. But also with a Siberian husky next to him in the bed. And he didn’t have a dog. He didn’t know where it came from.

When you are drunk you do really very strange things, which are not then told. But Mia has decided to go public with her “one night stand”, because it’s just amazing what happened to her. And he had to tell everyone.

Mia Flynn remembers going to a friend the night before to help her with DIY and painting. They had decided to have a drink and in the end they drained three bottles of wine in two.

The girl then went back to her house and went to bed. But when she opened her eyes she found a huge dog lying next to her. Can you imagine her fear?

I was a little shocked when I woke up… with a hangover and there was a dog looking at me.

How did that dog get in his bed?

The young woman was initially paralyzed, she did not dare to move. But the big dog was good and docile. The woman picked up her phone and checked her Snapchat, discovering pictures of Toby, the name he gave it. So she understood how it had happened, because she had recorded everything when drunk.

The husky started following him on the street and she took him into the house, telling her mom too. Toby had a number on his leash. Receiving no response, he posted an appeal on Facebook. And in no time he found the owner who was desperately looking for him.