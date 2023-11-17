Gabriele Olianas was driving the car that crashed in Sardinia on 29 October: after coming out of a coma, he discovered that his friend Mattia was dead

After two weeks in a coma, he woke up Gabriele Olianas, the 19-year-old who was driving the car involved in the serious accident on 29 October in Tortolì, Sardinia. When he woke up he discovered that his friend, Mattia Miscali, didn’t make it and he decided to remember him with a touching dedication on social media. The boy is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

The Saturday night massacres are one plague which has been going on practically forever and which unfortunately does not seem to be slowing down.

A very serious one happened at dawn last Sunday 29 October in Sardiniabetween Tortolì and Lotzorai, in the province of Nuoro.

Four boys from the area, all very young, after an evening of fun they were probably headed towards their respective homes. The Volkswagen Golf they were traveling in suddenly skidded and ended up hitting an obstacle.

Credit: Fire Brigade

The reasons why the person driving the vehicle was still unknown he lost control of driving.

They intervened immediately on the spot 118 rescuers hey Fire fighters. The latter had to work for a long time to extract the four young people from the sheets of metal.

For one of them, the 20 year old Mattia Miscali, unfortunately he was no longer there nothing to do. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious, resulting in his death instantly.

Gabriele Olianas was driving the car, 19 year old childhood friend of the victim.

After the accident, his condition immediately appeared very serious. Transported to the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari, he entered coma and stayed there for over a week.

Her conditions fortunately I am improve and in recent days he has awakened. Doctors are optimistic about his full recovery recovery and in the next few days he will be transferred to the orthopedics department to continue treatment.

His awakening but it was a lot bitter. He has in fact discovered that his friend Mattia, the one with whom he grew up and who he knew all his life, is no longer there.

On social media, the 19-year-old posted a photo that portrays him together with Mattiaadding in the caption an excerpt from the lyrics of Ligabue’s song “Il mio pensiero”.

For the accident and for the death of Mattia, Gabriele is now under investigation for road homicide.