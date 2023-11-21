He waited for his ex-wife to come home to attack her, once again, under the front door. It happened last night near Piazzale Clodio, not far from the court, where this morning the 34-year-old was taken to have his arrest validated.

Plan studied

At 9pm yesterday, Monday 20 November, the man carried out what appears to be yet another case of violence against women; he attacked his ex-wife of the same age. The police called by the residents stopped him. The military ascertained that, precisely because of this attitude towards violence, the man was already subjected to a “ban on approaching places frequented by the offended person”. The prosecutor’s office, during the validation hearing, also asked the investigating judge to confirm the extent of the arrests.



