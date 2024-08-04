In In the United States you can find many food chains which over time acquired enormous prestige for their facilities and food, and that is why Many people find themselves wanting to try the experience that one lives in one of these places, although that can lead to disappointment.

According to the criteria of

The above happened to Amena Ahmed, a woman who revealed that I was waiting a long time to visit a Hard Rock Café restaurantbut when he did, it wasn’t as worth it as he expected: as he explained in a review he made for the site Business Insider, the food was quite small.

In your case, The young woman ordered some typical nachos from the chain for lunch, which cost US$17.which, in addition to containing fairly basic ingredients like black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños and lime cream, They had a size that was not big enough for the client.; so he assured that, if he returned, he would order some shrimp rather than repeat the nachos.

Her partner, on the other hand, ate a typical local hamburger that costs US$20.but in this case the problem was not the size: according to the woman, The plate contained an exaggerated amount of lettuce friséwhich is why it became quite invasive and ended up distorting the flavor of the food.

Hard Rock Cafe is one of the most prestigious chains in the United States Photo:iStock Share

Hard Rock Café’s big disappointment in the United States: the pasta dish

Ahmed mentioned in Business Insider that Both she and her partner were impressed with the macaroni and cheese and chicken breasts, but negatively“The chicken seemed a little overcooked and under-seasoned,” he said, although he highlighted the smoky flavour as the only positive factor.

He also added that, in relation to the price he paid for the dish, the same thing happened to him as with the previous ones: he was not satisfied with the size.I think it would be a good appetizer if it was cheaper, but I wouldn’t order it as a main dish again.” he concluded, closing a review that fell far short of expectations.

While he stressed that the meals at Hard Rock Café were not what he expected, Ahmed also noted that, on the other hand, The facilities did have a special touch: the first thing that impressed him was the facade of the restaurantAnd besides, once they finished eating, they could indulge themselves in walking around and strolling around to see the decorations and clothing stores.