When traveling the world, there may be different alternatives to getting to a destination, whether you choose to board a bus or purchase a plane ticket. Or, one of the favorites of many: board the train and cross entire countries sliding on the tracks. However, The quality of this service varies greatly from the United States to Europe, according to a traveler.

Joey Hadden, who is a travel reporter and drummer, logs hours of train travel, In 2021 alone, he spent 60 times traveling between New York and Miami, on Amtrak night trains.. Last year, she traveled first class and priority on Amtrak Acela trains between New York and Baltimore. Then, she spent more than 10 hours by train from the Big Apple to Niagara Falls. At that time, she crossed the border into Canada and traveled by rail from Toronto to Montreal and then from that city to Quebec on the Via Rail.

“Trains are my favorite means of transportation,” says the young woman in her travel chronicle for Insider. After gaining all this experience getting to know the most important cities in the US and Canada by train, Joey took his adventure to the railways of Europe, where he traveled by train through four countries in less than two weeks. Her journey took her to Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland, where he experienced the OBB Nightjet, Trenitalia and InterCity Express lines, from economy class to first class, including shared cabins.

Europe’s trains have more comfortable seats and cleaner bathrooms



“In Italy, I sat in the Trenitalia business class, and it is the most comfortable train seat I have ever had” says the writer, who describes the place as “a small sofa”, with a soft and fluffy exterior, something very different from her experience on trains in the United States. “In economy class, the seats on my European routes seemed less rigid than those in the US,” she explains, although she says that in her experience the seats on Canadian trains stand out.

“Another key factor for a comfortable train trip, in my opinion, is a clean bathroom,” explains the traveler. Trains in the United States and Canada have bathrooms of the same proportions and with similar characteristics. Although Joey points out that the Via Rail ones seemed cleaner than the Amtrak ones. The size of the bathrooms on European trains, in business class, surprised himsince they were almost double the size, much cleaner, and featured extra features, such as a large mirror and blue lights.

“I also realized that, in all classes, European trains had other high-tech features that I had not seen on American trains, such as contactless doors for bathrooms and between cars. I prefer these doors because they seem more hygienic to me,” explains Joey, who says that even though the trains in her country are not as comfortable, she will continue choosing to travel by Amtrak.