A young woman says that He visited all the countries in the world and made a review in which he chose the ten best. Among the outstanding ones, there was a presence USAalthough it was surpassed by a Latin American country. For each of her choices, the traveler explained in depth the virtues and characteristics that made her fall in love with each destination. In addition, she pointed out that her territories disappointed her.

The protagonist of this story is called Cassandra De Pecol and she is a renowned American traveler and author. In a review that was published in Insiderthe 34-year-old woman said she traveled to 193 countries and he clearly differentiated what his best and worst experiences were.

Among the top ten, only two American countries made the cut. The United States, the author’s homeland, was ranked eight. In justifying this choice, he valued the enormous variety of cultures, landscapes and experiences that exist throughout the United States. In Cassandra’s opinion, with just a few hours of traveling by plane, you can live a wide range of diverse experiences.

What is the best country in the world, according to the traveler from the United States

In the list, the territory that occupied first place was Latin America. According to the traveler, Argentina was the best country she visited. In her analysis, she highlighted something similar to the US in terms of the variety of destinations, landscapes and activities that the South American nation offers.. Beyond Buenos Aires, he highlighted the importance of Patagonia, particularly Bariloche and Ushuaia and northern and central provinces, such as Salta and Córdoba. The rest of the countries that occupied the list of the ten best were Austria, Bhutan, Pakistan, Vanuatu, Iceland, Oman, Mauritius and Tunisia.

Bariloche, one of the cities in Argentina highlighted by the traveler See also Joe Biden announces “thaw” in relations between Washington and Beijing Photo: Courtesy of La Nación. Argentina. GDA

The countries that disappointed the traveler

Among the territories that did not convince her, Cassandra mentioned Italy, where she felt uncomfortable with the treatment of men. On the other hand, she felt overwhelmed by the small and strict rules in North Korea, even though she had a prior idea of ​​what to expect.