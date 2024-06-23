VVisiting the United States is always a special attraction for anyone but There are very few who have been able to visit each of its 50 states, since that takes a lot of time and money. In that context, a woman who did He shared his experience making it clear which ones he liked the least..

According to the criteria of

Emily Hart was lucky enough to visit all the states of the North American country and published a special article on the site Business Insider telling his experience, where, although he clarified that he was able to find “beauty” in each of them, There are five specific ones that he does not plan to return to for different reasons. and are next.

Indiana : Hart explained that while he couldn’t visit every corner of this state, prefers to visit other nearby states in which he found greater attractions, even though he can go there, for example, to the Indiana Dunes.

: Hart explained that while he couldn’t visit every corner of this state, in which he found greater attractions, even though he can go there, for example, to the Indiana Dunes. North Dakota : On this occasion, she said that it is “one of the most beautiful states,” but the reason that led her to make the decision not to return in the short term has to do with the fact that It is a difficult place to visit due to its remoteness and lack of larger cities.

: On this occasion, she said that it is “one of the most beautiful states,” but the reason that led her to make the decision not to return in the short term has to do with the fact that due to its remoteness and lack of larger cities. Kansas : here, Hart said that found some “monotony” in his landscape . Despite calling her nature “charming,” she explained that prefers other nearby places like Colorado or Missouri, with “more diverse landscapes.”

: here, Hart said that . Despite calling her nature “charming,” she explained that like Colorado or Missouri, with “more diverse landscapes.” Nebraska : this state was visited several times by the protagonist, and that is why she was in a position to ensure that “the landscape is not one I would choose” .

: this state was visited several times by the protagonist, and that is why she was in a position to ensure that . Snowfall: He clarified that it has the “most surprising” state parks in the country, but the fact that some of its roads are remote led Emily to think of Nevada as one of the states she wouldn’t want to return to.

Panoramic image of the city of Indianapolis, in the state of Indiana. Photo:iStock Share

How many states on average do US citizens visit?

According to the results provided by a survey carried out in 2016 by an Ipsos research company, as mentioned in the article by Business Insider, The average American visits 12.5 states in the country.

That is why The experience Emily Hart shared is almost unique and rich in content and experiences to tell, although it is obviously loaded by the subjectivity of the author and there will always be different opinions on the matter.