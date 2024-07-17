The Florida lottery can be considered one of the most important in the entire United States, since it is common to find Winners of the biggest prizes who instantly become millionaires thanks to the great fortune they made with their tickets.

According to the criteria of

This happened to a citizen of the state that purchased a ticket at the Publix grocery store located at 13178 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and got another one free with his purchase, the latter being the winning ticket that made him rich by giving him more than US$100,000becoming news throughout Florida.

The winning numbers, according to the local lottery, were 7-11-25-31-32.The winner had tried his luck with the Fantasy 5 game, through which all the numbers drawn in the Lottery ended up matching. The company also revealed that the winner had not claimed his prize until midday on Tuesday.

They also clarify that they provide a period of up to six months for the winners to claim their respective prizes. The total prize won by the lucky winner is US$110,861.a figure that is enough to change the economic life of any citizen.

The Fantasy 5 game offers more than interesting prizes Photo:iStock Share

The Florida Lottery, one of the most recognized in the United States

On the official website of the Florida Lottery they provide information on the importance of this entity throughout history in the United States, starting with the fact that They are responsible for “contributing more than US$46 billion to improve education and send more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.”

At the same time, they revealed that 99 percent of its revenue is reinvested in the economy of the state of Florida through prize payments, commissions to more than 13,500 Lottery retailers and transfers to education, seeking to demonstrate the good function they play within society.

They even claim that, since 1988, The Florida Lottery has made more than 4,000 people millionaires with its prizes. In any case, they do not fail to remind us that one should always play responsibly, assuming the seriousness of addiction diseases, and it is advisable to ask for help if one suffers from this condition or knows someone who is going through it.