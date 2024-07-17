According to the criteria of
The winning numbers, according to the local lottery, were 7-11-25-31-32.The winner had tried his luck with the Fantasy 5 game, through which all the numbers drawn in the Lottery ended up matching. The company also revealed that the winner had not claimed his prize until midday on Tuesday.
They also clarify that they provide a period of up to six months for the winners to claim their respective prizes. The total prize won by the lucky winner is US$110,861.a figure that is enough to change the economic life of any citizen.
The Florida Lottery, one of the most recognized in the United States
On the official website of the Florida Lottery they provide information on the importance of this entity throughout history in the United States, starting with the fact that They are responsible for “contributing more than US$46 billion to improve education and send more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.”
At the same time, they revealed that 99 percent of its revenue is reinvested in the economy of the state of Florida through prize payments, commissions to more than 13,500 Lottery retailers and transfers to education, seeking to demonstrate the good function they play within society.
They even claim that, since 1988, The Florida Lottery has made more than 4,000 people millionaires with its prizes. In any case, they do not fail to remind us that one should always play responsibly, assuming the seriousness of addiction diseases, and it is advisable to ask for help if one suffers from this condition or knows someone who is going through it.
#visited #store #ticket #won #Florida #lottery
Leave a Reply