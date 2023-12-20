A well-known influencer shared on her social networks her experience during a vacation in the United States that surprised her. Nabille Giovanna, known as @itsnabix, recounted how A medical visit that seemed simple ended up costing him more than COP$18,000,000.

The young influencer, famous for her travel blogs, found herself with an unpleasant surprise when she received a medical bill of almost US$5,000 for a urine test which was done in an emergency hospital, where he went due to discomfort he felt when urinating.

They charge thousands of dollars for a urine test

“My mother received a letter saying that I owe US$4,764 (about 18,785,500 Colombian pesos) to the United States for having taken a urine test. I was in the United States for two days, and on those days it really hurt me to go pee, so I wanted to take a test to see if I needed antibiotics,” Nabille says in the video.

He highlights that when he arrived at the place, only his personal information was required, But he was never given any indication of payment. “They took my information, they didn't ask me to pay anything, they simply took my passport information, my address in Mexico and that's it. I said 'well, maybe later I'll get a charge of, I don't know, US$200 maximum', but I didn't expect that they would charge me almost US$5,000 simply for a urine test to see if I had an infection.”

Nabille used the occasion to highlight the importance of having health insurance when traveling to the United States, noting that more serious medical situations could lead to even higher costs. “If a urine test cost US$5,000, how much would it cost to treat your broken hand?”says Nabille in the video.

His experience generated comments from people who shared similar experiences, evidencing high costs of medical care in the North American country. “Once they charged me US$1,000 for pharyngitis that I got, and the remedy was to gargle with salt and that's it”, “I got sick with the same thing in NY, they charged me MXN$15,000 just for the consultation and the urinalysis” and “I got one for US$10,000” are some of the comments people left on his video, which already has more than 230,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsnabix/video/7308841301070417157