Chihuahua— The Secretary General of Government, Santiago de la Peña, considered that the former president Javier Corral, accused of embezzlement in an affectation to the treasury of 98 million pesos, falls into schizophrenia and polarization by accusing the State of persecution against him.

He said that the fact that Javier Corral himself appointed the auditor who is now filing the complaint against the former president is proof of the objectivity of the investigation.

De la Peña dismissed the idea that this situation and accusations will affect relations between the State and the next federal administration headed by Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Let us remember that the procedure against this person was not initiated by the Executive Branch of the State of Chihuahua, but by the State’s Superior Audit Office, an audit that was proposed by former Governor Corral at one point during his mandate and was ratified by the local Congress at that time and with a qualified majority,” he recalled.

“I believe that greater objectivity could not be demonstrated if we refer to the person (Corral) who appointed the auditor and it is this auditor who files the complaint after finding evidence of irregularities or alleged acts of corruption of up to 98 million pesos that he presents to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor’s Office does its job and carries out an investigation, and as a result of this investigation, it requests a criminal judge for an arrest warrant in accordance with the law, and it is the judge who issues the arrest warrant; the governor of the State has no involvement in this process,” he said.

He added that Javier Corral’s accusations seem to use schizophrenic language; “He imagines things in which the governor has to do with other actors and is in collusion with other actors at the national level or other states. What happens here is that there are some facts pointed out specifically by the Superior Audit Office and based on that the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office acts and requests a judge to judicialize the file and that whoever appears as the alleged person responsible for the commission of a crime be brought to justice,” he said.

He disregards the institutions he himself created

He also stressed that these are the same institutions that the former president used for the so-called Operation Justice, which he now dismisses and says he does not trust.

“The same institutions that he used for a supposed crusade against corruption, he now dismisses and tries to tarnish from his pulpit, which he tries to pass off as immaculate. He fills them with adjectives and says he does not believe in the justice of Chihuahua; Justice to which he appealed or which he used to undertake a so-called operation Justice for Chihuahua,” he said.

He therefore called on people to respect the institutions and urged them to appear before the judge in charge, just like any other citizen. If there is no crime to prosecute, there is nothing to worry about.

As the former president is now part of the party of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, the secretary considered that the State Government continues to be open to having a good relationship of collaboration with the Federation.