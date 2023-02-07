“He used his nine-year-old son as a crossbow target”: the father on trial

He used his nine-year-old son as a target to shoot crossbow bolts at. The Latina prosecutor’s office has requested the indictment of a 40-year-old man accused of abuse in the family.

The man was arrested last Friday on drug dealing charges, after his son told investigators that he had seen cocaine when he was with his father, called “rat poison”.

During the interviews, the child also confirmed the abuses suffered by his father, telling stories bordering on the unbelievable. According to what was stated, the man sometimes made him lean against the wall and began to shoot crossbow arrows at him. Other times he targeted him as he moved, shooting in the belly or legs. When he hit him, the boy said he felt severe pain.

The man would also have beaten him with a belt and would have insulted him by calling him “infamous” because he showed he preferred his mother. She was the woman who turned to the police in March 2021, as she attempted to start another life with a new partner. The child, born in 2012, is the oldest of the couple’s four children.