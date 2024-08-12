A woman who used the CBP One app for enter the territory of the United States He shared a video through his social media account warning other citizens about the government’s condition that they remain in the country until the process is completed if they request asylum.

Due to the ease it provides for entering the country, the CBP One application has become very popular among travelers, both American citizens and immigrants who apply for asylum. Among the tools available to immigrants is: the possibility of sending information in advance and the opportunity to request an appointment before arriving in the country.

Through her TikTok account called @tekillamartinez, the influencer shared valuable information about it. “Now the easiest way to enter is with the CBP One application because You just fill out the application, you get the appointment, you show up at the position and you enter.“They are not going to question you about the reason why you are entering,” he said.

Along those lines, he added that “once you are here in the United States you have one year to request political asylum,” however, he later clarified that “You will not be able to enter your country of origin for a long time.“. The situation has its roots in the origin of the request, since Immigrants seek asylum for fear of returning to their country.

According to the official website of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), A person can apply for asylum if “has suffered persecution or fears that he will suffer persecution by race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.

USCIS controls on asylum seekers

On its official website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates that Asylum seekers will be subject to a series of background and security checks“Depending on the results of these mandatory checks, you may not be eligible for a final grant of asylum,” he explains.

In this way, USCIS can take the following steps to proceed with the relevant background and security check: