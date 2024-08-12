According to the criteria of
Through her TikTok account called @tekillamartinez, the influencer shared valuable information about it. “Now the easiest way to enter is with the CBP One application because You just fill out the application, you get the appointment, you show up at the position and you enter.“They are not going to question you about the reason why you are entering,” he said.
Along those lines, he added that “once you are here in the United States you have one year to request political asylum,” however, he later clarified that “You will not be able to enter your country of origin for a long time.“. The situation has its roots in the origin of the request, since Immigrants seek asylum for fear of returning to their country.
According to the official website of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), A person can apply for asylum if “has suffered persecution or fears that he will suffer persecution by race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.
USCIS controls on asylum seekers
On its official website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates that Asylum seekers will be subject to a series of background and security checks“Depending on the results of these mandatory checks, you may not be eligible for a final grant of asylum,” he explains.
In this way, USCIS can take the following steps to proceed with the relevant background and security check:
- Send a copy of your Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, to the U.S. Department of State
- Submit your biographical information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Verify your biographical information with police databases
- Schedule an appointment for fingerprinting which will then be sent to the FBI for background checks
