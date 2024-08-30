At the moment the CBP One app is the only tool available for migrants who intend to obtain status such as asylum to enter the United States legally. However, The use of this platform raises many doubtsespecially with regard to long waiting times. That is why various recommendations have been provided on social networks to increase the chances of getting an interview in a short time.

Through platforms like TikTok you will find all kinds of tips and content regarding the use of the application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English), due to its high demand.

Although it is important to note that you must be judicious and follow the official instructions of the authorities, it does not hurt to know some of the Tricks provided by migrants who have already secured an interview, This is the case of @dayanaras.24.

Through his profile he shared a video, in 2023, in which he assured that applied a series of tips to be able to obtain an appointment in the CBP One application and that they have even helped other people. These are the tricks he provided:

Speed . He said this can make a big difference when making an appointment. As soon as the possibility of registering opens, you have to get to work and be as quick as possible with your fingers.

. He said this can make a big difference when making an appointment. As soon as the possibility of registering opens, you have to get to work and be as quick as possible with your fingers. If it sends you an error message Because the system is saturated, the TikToker’s recommendation is to constantly update until the platform allows her to continue.

Because the system is saturated, the TikToker’s recommendation is to constantly update until the platform allows her to continue. Use a phone that has little information. If possible, he recommended in the video, use a cell phone with only the CBP One app installed.

If possible, he recommended in the video, use a cell phone with only the CBP One app installed. Only use one recordShe mentioned that she has heard some recommend creating multiple registrations with different email addresses to increase the odds. However, she said that one is enough to request appointments daily.

What does CBP say about tips to increase your chances of getting an appointment?

Although there are several circulating on the Internet Tips to increase your chances of getting an appointment through the CBP One app, As shared by @dayanaras.24, it is important to know what the authorities say about this.

CBP has mentioned on different occasions that the The only way to increase your chances of getting an appointment is to have a complete and clear record. This way, when you are assigned an interview, you will ensure that the entire process is carried out correctly.

Also, as the tiktoker shared, discourage creating multiple records, This is considered an illegal practice that could ultimately lead to you losing the chance to get your appointment.