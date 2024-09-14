Migrate to The United States is the dream of many peoplebut do it through the official application of the Customs and Border Protection Office, CBP Onecan be tedious. Given this, Social media is flooded with advice and tips that promise to get an appointment to request asylum more quickly.

In this case, it is a TikTok user which showed the tips to obtain the CBP One appointment in “record time”. According to what he said, he must fill out all steps in “capital letters”this includes all types of information such as name, origin and any other data.

The account called @el.jhonsitooficiaoften gives advice to migrants. In this video he also highlighted that it is important when creating the account have all Authentication processes activated and completed: Face unlock, text message and email recovery.

Another important tip that He highlighted the direction of the United States: “You must put a real address that can be searched on Google Maps. Many people put shelters or shopping centers and that is wrong.” In addition, he stressed that along with the address, They must put two reference telephone numbers in the country.

How to get an appointment at CBP One

If you are interested in getting an appointment At any of the United States border crossings, you will need to follow certain mandatory steps, in addition to applying these tips that They seem to work for different usersHowever, it should be noted that CBP officially assures that there is no exact wait time to get an appointment, but it varies depending on each case.

Once you have downloaded the free app on Android and IOs, You will need to create your account and enter all the registration datawhere you can request an appointment. Please note that every day New appointments are grantedso you should be ready to RSVP and not miss the opportunity.