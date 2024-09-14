According to the criteria of
The account called @el.jhonsitooficiaoften gives advice to migrants. In this video he also highlighted that it is important when creating the account have all Authentication processes activated and completed: Face unlock, text message and email recovery.
Another important tip that He highlighted the direction of the United States: “You must put a real address that can be searched on Google Maps. Many people put shelters or shopping centers and that is wrong.” In addition, he stressed that along with the address, They must put two reference telephone numbers in the country.
How to get an appointment at CBP One
If you are interested in getting an appointment At any of the United States border crossings, you will need to follow certain mandatory steps, in addition to applying these tips that They seem to work for different usersHowever, it should be noted that CBP officially assures that there is no exact wait time to get an appointment, but it varies depending on each case.
Once you have downloaded the free app on Android and IOs, You will need to create your account and enter all the registration datawhere you can request an appointment. Please note that every day New appointments are grantedso you should be ready to RSVP and not miss the opportunity.
