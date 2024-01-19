Genoa – The serial thief believed to be the author of the crimes has been arrested about ten burglaries in apartments in Genoa between June and October last year. A 34-year-old man ended up in handcuffs. Most of the attacks, according to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, would have occurred between Sampierdarena and Bolzaneto, but also in the center and in Campomorone.

In total the man managed to take away money and jewelery with a total value of 15 thousand euros. According to what was reconstructed by the military, the man was traveling in a stolen car whose license plate he changed from time to time, stealing it from other cars.