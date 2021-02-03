The arrival of 3D printing in homes was a revolutionary change. Before, these machines were considered the exclusive use of laboratories and research agencies, such as NASA. Today they are available on the market and available for everyday use.

Today, any hobbyist can make the objects and shapes you want. From small figures of art, irreplaceable parts or valves, mechanical systems and even human bones.

This creative freedom was what inspired Chad Lalande to design a plastic protection ring to prevent Sienna, an 18-year-old blind dog, from accidentally bumping into the walls and door frames.

Mixing his knowledge as a designer and after taking several tutorials, he began to do different orthopedic prototypes to cushion the shocks that Sienna received from walking with her children.

The five prototypes that he had to print before achieving a final version.

And while anti-collision rings are sold for pets – some custom and some are standard – the options may be limited for a miniature-sized pet like Sienna.

The lack of training and precision had to pay for it in at least 5 different prototypes that failed in their attempt. While some broke under pressure, others were too tight or ended up coming off.

He had to consider the impact, the size, the comfort of his dog and durability. Finally he reached the protector that he considers ideal for his head and that above all, works correctly.

Sienna, who weighs less than a kilo and sports her canine protection system.

But since he couldn’t find the way around, Lalande began to share his design online, to receive some advice or advice. His savior appeared in a 3D printing Facebook group.

A user gave him the idea of ​​putting one arm over the top of the hoop to help support it. This resource would also help prevent a bigger problem: Sienna managed to get the front of the ring under the doors and it would get stuck.

His creation consists of a device in which the head of your pet passes through the central ring, which is surrounded by a larger one. The rest of the prototype rests on the canine’s back and has a harness to hold it.

Little Sienna got used to the protector and is now walking more freely around her house. As if that weren’t enough, Chad released its design on the internet so that other users can take advantage of it and make changes to its structure.

What is 3D printing

3D printing systems increasingly accessible to home consumers.

The process of 3D printing consists of creating the objects by overlapping layers from bottom to top. Before starting printing, the software divides the 3D graphic into layers as thin as the diameter of the output plastic.

For each layer, the printer moves on the plane to drop the plastic on the appropriate coordinates. Finally composing a figure in three dimensions, an object that you can touch and use in real life.

Although 3D printing a part can take several hours, it is still a relatively fast manufacturing method if the benefits of its integration within the life cycle of a product are considered, reducing its market launch from several months to a few days. .

SL