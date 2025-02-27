Julio Trindade. For many, a totally unknown name. Now, for others, it is a person who went around the world for his shocking history several years ago. And it’s not for less. Although it is not novel, it generated a Great impact on all social networks.

The origin of everything

Apparently, This individual discovered several years ago suffered from sleep apneaa fairly serious disorder in which breathing is repeatedly interrupted enough time to disturb sleep. After looking for alternatives, the only solution they raised was to perform an orthognathic surgery to correct the structure of your jaw.

And he accepted, of course. After investigating and finding an expert, he submitted to the procedure in May 2024. Although everything seemed to be normal, it progressively began to have respiratory complications. In fact, a few days later he had to be admitted to an intensive care unit (UCI) and his hospital departure seemed to look very far.

More details

In total, there was some 40 days asleep. During that period, the doctors had to submit it to multiple surgeries, among which were the amputation of their left foot, several fingers of their other foot and of their right hand. All this while his wife was in The final stage of your pregnancy.

With only 35 years, they gave him a 3% chance to survive, according to ‘Week‘. And it is that everything was twisted with A serious infection by a bacterium called KPC (Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemasa), which first affected her lungs and, quickly, He extended throughout his body.

Outcome

Before the decrease in their respiratory capacity, it should be noted, doctors were forced to intubate Trindade. But things did not improve and did not find the cause of their state: it suffered two seven -minute cardiac stoppages.

Luckily, thanks to the effort of health personnel and the faith that his family always had, it was possible to determine that the KPC bacteria was the culprit and trindade He survived. Of course, with a totally different reality: without a leg and several of its fingers.