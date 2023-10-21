A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days in Brazil. He was called Roberta Correa the young 44-year-old mother, who unfortunately lost her life following liposuction surgery, which was intended to remove fat from her body.

The investigators are currently carrying out all the investigations investigations of the case. Her family denounces the fact that the doctors did not stop, despite her illness woman.

The events occurred in past days. Precisely in a clinic located in Brazil, in the city of Cosmopolis. Roberta had problems with her body.

For this reason he decided to undergo surgery liposuction. This operation is usually very simple and is used for remove excess fat and also to reduce sagging skin.

At first the situation seemed to be for her under control. The doctors subjected her to all tests and subsequently subjected her to an anesthesiato be able to start with the surgery.

However, it is precisely after administering this substance that the young mother begins to feel bad. He suffered some strange ailments, which for his loved ones, the doctors had considered normal. Suddenly however, the situation it gets worse.

The death of Roberta Correa after the operation

Roberta’s conditions they fall suddenly. The doctors arranged for her to be promptly admitted to another hospital. But this is precisely where the woman has lost his lifethere was nothing left to do.

The family members decided to report what happened to the police. Roberta, in addition to her relatives, unfortunately also left behind two very young children. Cousin Paula Eliza Luchon what the woman experienced, declared: