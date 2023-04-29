Due to a reaction to the drug for anesthesia, Alexandra Briess died at the age of 17: investigation launched

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in May 2021. Unfortunately, a girl of only 17, called Alexandra Briess he lost his life, following an operation that was supposed to be routine. The sad reality emerged from the autopsy.

The investigators decided to start an inquiry on what happened and it is for this reason that the cause behind his sudden and premature death emerged from the investigations of the case.

Alexandra had 17 years and on May 31, 2021, she underwent an operation to remove the tonsils. With his family he decided to have that operation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital of Reading, UK.

Everything was proceeding normally and until then the doctors had not found serious problems. The unthinkable, however, happened only a few hours after the surgery.

The girl started having post-operative complications. As a result, the doctors decided to refer her to a second interventionto stop the hemorrhage.

The anesthetist injected her with the rucoronium, a drug used very often to anesthetize the patient. However, the doctors did not know that Alexandra was actually one allergic. In fact shortly after she had one anaphyllatic shock and eventually passed away.

The investigation after the death of Alexandra Briess

The family members shocked by the excruciating loss suffered, therefore decided to present a complaint and from here, an investigation was launched. The investigators decided to order the autopsy and also the seizure of the medical records.

Only in the last few days has the coroner managed to return the full report. This examination revealed that unfortunately the young woman lost her life for one allergic reaction to that drug.

Many are still shocked and saddened by Alexandra’s sudden death. Attempts by doctors to keep her alive unfortunately turned out to be vain, since cardiac arrest left her no way out. Now the investigators will finally be able to close the investigation on this episode.