She undergoes intestinal surgery, but dies after 2 weeks: Laura Daidone was 37 years old and had two children

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of are now experiencing Laura Daidone, a 37-year-old woman who died 2 weeks after having undergone delicate bowel surgery. Her relatives, given her loss, have decided to file a complaint.

There are so many people who are remembering the young woman on social media, with messages of condolences. For them it was unthinkable to experience such a mourning, which occurred in such a short time.

According to information disclosed by some local media, approx 2 weeks agothe girl underwent a delicate operation to remove part of his intestinesat the Giglio hospital, which is located in the municipality of Cefalu.

She actually lived with her husband and her two children, a Sicilian Castellana, which is located in the province of Palermo. At first the situation seemed to be under control and according to the doctors, the operation was successful Well.

However, within a week his condition cleared up aggravate drastically. The doctors have tried to do what they can, but these days they have never recorded any gods improvements.

Unfortunately until the sad epilogue. In the day of Friday 29th Aprilhas lost his life. Doctors’ attempts to keep her alive were useless.

The farewell message from Laura Daidone’s husband

The pastor was supposed to celebrate his funeral today, May 1st. However, the investigators decided to postpone him, as his family members presented a exposed and therefore, they decided to order the autopsy.

There Foundation who manages that hospital, in a post on social media, on the death of the young woman, they wrote: “Unfortunately, his clinical conditions were too critical and complex. Our doctors have done everything possible. We are so sorry and we are close and sympathetic to his grieving family!”

Given the sudden loss, the whole community is now shocked. There are so many people who are on social media remembering the young mother, among the messages published there is also that of husband Pippo Lo Verde. The man over a photo with their two children, wrote: “I know that from up there you will watch over these two jewels you gave me. Have a good trip my love!”