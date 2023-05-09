Giovanni Miotto, a former bank employee, 85 years old and visually impaired, wanted to prepare some hot milk, when his pajamas caught fire

A very sad story took place in Valdobbiadene, a small town in the Treviso area. John Miotto, a retired former bank employee, lost his life after his pajamas caught fire and the flames engulfed him completely in the house. The 85-year-old was visually impaired and was preparing warm milk.

A dramatic episode occurred in the late night between last Friday and Saturday and shook the entire community Valdobbiadenea small town in the Treviso area famous throughout Italy for the production of the famous wine.

Perhaps to help himself fall asleep, an 85-year-old man decided to get some preparation warm milkso he went to the kitchen of his house and lit the stove on which he then placed the saucepan.

The man in question was Giovanni Miotto, 85 years old well known in the area, visually impaired and former employee of the Piva bank.

Probably the flames from the stove somehow reached the pajamas of the lord, who has caught fire in a few moments, being in synthetic material.

Help was useless for Giovanni Miotto

The man yelled loudly for ask for help to its neighbors. Neighbors who, hearing the desperate screams, woke up and reached the front door of his house, but were unable to enter as it was locked from the inside.

On site, an apartment at sixth floor of a building of via Olivo Miotto, the agents of the police forces, the fire brigade and the 118 health workers immediately arrived.

The firefighters forced the door, but as they entered they found Giovanni Miotto already lifeless.

It was in the bathroom, near the tub, which the man had probably tried to reach to use the water And put out the flames.

However, the attempt to save himself proved in vain. The severe burns made him to lose consciousness and her heart stopped a few minutes later.

The man lived alone and was cared for by one caretakerwhich at the time of the facts was not present at home with him.

The affair threw in the despondency all of Giovanni’s relatives and acquaintances.