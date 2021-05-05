“I’m only 17 years old, I don’t need 8 million dollars, I don’t want to be a speculator. “Avi Schiffmann created, when the coronavirus exploded, an application to track the number of infected and dead worldwide: ncov2019.live. And due to the success of his platform, they offered him 8 million dollars at the time, to which another 30 million could be added for advertising. But he rejected them.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year”Schiffmann tweeted in mid-March. But what happened to your life and your page?

Within days of launching the site, it won the Person of the Year Award at the Weeby Awards. After that, Schiffmann continued to maintain and improve his website, adding new information to it, such as official vaccination figures worldwide.

“There are many things that I would like to add, but as time goes by I have started working on other projects. But at any given time I could easily add new things, “he said.

“For example, I was thinking of adding something that would track all the top government officials who got sick, when that was a big problem,” he added.

According to himself, It took him by surprise how quickly the first year passed of the publication of your site.

He also told about other projects: “I have some ideas for simple projects such as an application to help my friends quit vaping, or a platform to manage associations. But I’m always jumping from one idea to another. “

Everything I know about programming I learned from the web – on YouTube, there are web development tutorials that can teach you just about everything you need to know. […] You can change the world without leaving your bedroom. Avi Schiffmann Programmer

From what could be seen, he is a young man involved in social causes. He was also previously involved in web projects related to the movement “Black Lives Matter” and on US electoral information.

He is currently graduating from Mercer Island High School in Seattle, and has already announced that next fall he will begin his university stage at Harvard.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be going to Harvard this fall, Thank you all for making this come true!”He tweeted in April this year:

Schiffmann was even praised by the creator of the web, Tim Berners-Lee: “Seventeen-year-old Avi Schiffmann set out to improve information sharing on Covid-19 and unlink the statistics of political interference and distortion.

In doing so, he created a resource so accurate that epidemiologists themselves relied on his information to develop their models, “the internet eminence had said.

It is from the young people who are “leading by example the use of the web to create a fairer future, “according to Berners-Lee.

The site you created

Avi Schiffmann, creator of ncov2019.live.

“I just wanted to create an easy way to track coronavirus cases, because I realized that it was very complicated having to go to Chinese sources for official data and not understand anything because it was in Chinese, “he said.

“So I thought I could extract the official figures and add them to a much larger database,” he had explained.

Thus was born nCoV2019.live, the web page where you can check the data, by country, at the moment and with data updated daily.

“I do it for each of the countries, I just want people to be able to get the information just by taking a look,” he had said.

And that’s right, just by looking for a country, you can see the total number of confirmed cases, deaths, more serious cases and recovered cases.

As expected, the website was a success, and the number of visits is only increasing. “In total I will have like 350 million visits “, says Avi, “about 30 million a day”, just in early 2020.

Today, those numbers are through the roof.

