Lautaro López is a young musician born in Laferrere. At just 18 years old, one of his songs, “Odio Amarte”, released on December 22, became a sensation: today he has 1.8 million views on YouTube and half a million more on Spotify, and the day of its launch it reached number 1 of trends in Argentina in just 12 hours. Not only that: it was seventh worldwide.

Lautaro was born in the town of La Matanza, but as a boy he went to live in Paraguay with his parents. Note, however, that every year I went back to the west. “Always in the winter and summer vacations we came to visit the family and I stayed in Laferrere, in the house where my grandmother lived, and spent time with my cousins ​​and my whole family.” In 2020, he traveled from Paraguay to the City of Buenos Aires, where he currently lives, to develop his music.

His most popular topic, “I hate loving you”, a love song, or rather heartbreak, was originally written in November 2019 and released on February 14 of the following year. It had a good impact at the time, but it was in the last days of last year when it really exploded on the networks, after the successful artist Luck Ra proposed to make a new version, which is the one that copied the social network of videos in just hours.

Lautaro López defines himself as self-taught: “I only studied guitar for one year, I looked for the rest on the Internet,” he says.

The day after the release of the new version, Lautaro I couldn’t believe the level of repercussion it had had: “It was crazy, we brought it up and I woke up the next day at 3 in the afternoon and I saw that it was flooded with messages from a lot of people because it had exploded. It was trend number one in Argentina and number seven at the level world. I didn’t understand anything, I didn’t fall. Until today I do not fall (laughs), suddenly artists that I admire a lot speak to me and they tell me ‘you’re the one with Hate Amarte’ and I can’t believe they know who I am and talk to me about a song I wrote a year or so ago in my room “.

Hate Loving You – Luck Ra, Lautaro López The young man from Laferrere who turned a heartbreak into a song and exploded on YouTube.

And the “life” of his song seems to be prolonged. “Now Seven Kayne (the renowned Argentine ragpicker and freestyler) told me that he wants to do an acoustic version of the song, these days we get together and we’ll see if it comes out,” Pablo is excited.

“Me I am quite a person in love, I get hooked and I always end up with a broken heart, so in November 2019 I wrote the original version of I Hate Love You based on a situation with a girl that I was having a hard time letting go of and inspired the lyrics a lot, which I wrote only in my piece. In December of that year I came to Buenos Aires and recorded the original song, which came out on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day. My idea was to turn Valentine into Sad Valentine“, he recalls.

Lautaro López wrote the song “based on a situation with a girl” who was “having trouble letting go.”

His love of music, he says, comes from very early in his life: “I have been interested in music since I have a conscienceWhen I was very little they gave me a toy guitar, which didn’t even sound, and I pretended I was a musician and sang. From that moment it was my dream. Then that toy guitar broke and they gave me another one that worked, and I began to learn with videos, to sing, and from the age of 11 I began to compose and do shows for my old man and my old woman, with scenery and everything. , singing songs of mine and doing covers. “Beyond the interest of his childhood, his career began specifically four years ago, “I always knew I wanted to make music, and in 2017 when the trap movement was starting here in Buenos Aires I I was just here on summer vacation and got a studio, FIM records and I went there and recorded a song. From there I continue to record with them. “

Lautaro is a self-taught man, most of his musical training was through the Internet. “I was learning everything through videos, I studied guitar for only one year, just that. Afterwards, the voice was my practice, to grab and try to reach certain notes using some techniques that I looked for, but I learned it all alone“, he relates.

The first version of Hate Amarte was released on February 14, 2019: “I wanted to turn Valentine into Sad Valentine,” he recalls.

On his musical identity, he explains that as a good artist, he is not satisfied with the classifications. “I don’t like the subject of labels very much, to say this is a trapper, this is a popero, this is reggaeton … I like more to say that I am a musician, and if I want to do reggaeton, a trap or whatever I do, “he reflects.

Regarding his future, Lautaro shows an optimistic vision and a great dedication and effort to fulfill the dream of living from his art. “Now that I’m living here in Buenos Aires I’m putting into a record that I want to release. It’s very conceptual, it talks about love, anxiety and things that were happening to me. I also want to release another EP of 5 rock songs directly, and I’m working on some feats with some artists who are going to be coming out “, reveals.