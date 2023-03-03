Fans already want to meet the new Superman and the actor who plays Creed, Michael B Jordan, has spoken about the rumors in a recent interview. What did she say? We tell you in the note.

Since James Gunn’s announcement in 2022 about an upcoming movie Superman with another actor, fans are waiting to find out who will now give life to the Man of Steel after Henry Cavill’s goodbye. Right now, Michael B. Jordan has been giving people something to talk about not only because of the premiere of “Creed 3” in theaters, but also because he is a fancast for a version of the leader of the Justice League.

The superhero will have a change of face in DC Studiosnow that it is under the administration of Warner Bros. Discovery. Although nothing is confirmed, the talk show “Entertainment tonight” talked to the actor about it on the red carpet of his new film.

The “ET” reporter told him about his return to “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” and mentioned that everyone is happy about it. “But now you’re going to take on the role of DC as black Superman,” the interviewer said, to which Jordan replied: “Who said that? You said that! I didn’t say it! I haven’t even heard rumors about it.” .

On this occasion, the American actor took the conversation with humor and withdrew without releasing any exclusive.

Look HERE what Michael B. Jordan said