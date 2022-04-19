He died trying to steal some crates of water from the back of a closed supermarket. It happened on Easter Monday in the municipality of Cattolica in the Rimini area, where a 46-year-old resident of public housing was overwhelmed and crushed by the weight of the water plateaus stacked on the back of a supermarket. His body was only found today, several hours after the opening of the store, because despite the employees having noticed the overturned water boxes and some rags on the ground, only in the early afternoon did they set to work to fix.

When they started to lift the cassettes they first glimpsed an arm and then the rest of the body, lifeless. At that point the alarm went off and the carabinieri of Riccione and Cattolica intervened who, thanks to the CCTV footage, were able to reconstruct the last moments of the 46-year-old’s life.

Born in Rimini and living in Cattolica, he was well known in the city and often had no permanent job.