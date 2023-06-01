













He tries to rob using Duck Hunt's gun and ends up getting arrested

The offender in question responds to the name of David Joseph Dalesandro and is a 25-year-old man. It all happened at the Sharon Kwik Stop store on York Street in Sharon, South Carolina.

The ‘weapon’ he used was a black painted NES Zapper, which was also used in duck hunt can be used in Wild Gunman.

Dalesandro was also wearing a mask, wig and a hoodie during the robbery. This frustrated thief brandished his gun and demanded money at the register.

This is how he stole $300 dollars, just over $5,300 pesos, and then fled the scene of the crime in a hurry.

Fountain: Twitter.

David Joseph Dalesandro’s capture was at a nearby Dollar General and he still had Duck Hunt’s gun in his pants. With everything and this Nintendo peripheral they took him to the York County Detention Center.

At the time of writing this news, the penalty or fine that this offender must pay is not known. Likewise, if when using a weapon that was obviously not a weapon, it will serve as a mitigation; We’ll be in contact.

When did the Nintendo Zapper for Duck Hunt come out?

The Zapper that many of us know came out at the same time as the NES in America in October 1985 with the game duck hunt. However, in Japan it was different, since there they called it the Famicom Light Gun.

This came out in February 1984 and its appearance was that of a revolver, an ideal peripheral to enjoy Wild Gunman, which was the title that accompanied it. But Nintendo considered that it could not launch it like this in the West.

Fountain: Twitter.

That’s why this preliminary light gun underwent a redesign at the hands of designer Lance Barr, giving it a ray gun-like appearance that was more innocuous and innocent in the eyes of the audience.

Something that should be known about the Zapper is that it only works with CRT televisions, that is, cathode ray tubes. All due to the technology on which it is based. It is one of the most emblematic devices that Nintendo has.

Apart from the Zapper and duck hunt We have more video game information at EarthGamer.