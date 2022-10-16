In the car, together with Edy Berisa, also traveled the little Rachele, her one year old daughter, who miraculously survived

He was called Edy Berisa the young man of only 23 years who, on the afternoon of last Thursday 13 October, lost his life in a nasty head-on collision between his car and a truck coming in the opposite direction on the 45bis state road in Nuvolera, near Brescia. Together with the boy in the car there was also little Rachela, his one-year-old daughter, who miraculously came out unscathed from the crash.

A very unpleasant event occurred at around 16:00 last Thursday 13 October on the state road 45 bis a Nuvolerain the province of Brescia.

Edy, a boy of Albanian origins of only 23 yearswho had lived in Italy for years and was engaged to an Italian girl, has lost his life in a very ugly collision between the car he was traveling in and a heavy vehicle.

The 23-year-old resided in Gavardo, another small town in the province of Brescia. He supported himself with small jobs and had been linked to for about two years Martinaa girl of the same age with whom in 2020 he had gone to live and with whom he had also had one last year little girllittle Rachel.

The latter he was in the car together with her father, tied to the seat on the back seats.

The dynamics of the Edy Berisa accident

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the accident. For Edy Berisa, unfortunately, there was no nothing to do if you do not note the death which took place practically on the spot.

The one-year-old baby, on the other hand, came out of the accident miraculously unharmed, except for a few minor bruises. As a precaution, she was transported with a helicopter rescue Civil Hospitals of Brescia, where she remained for a few days under observation. The driver of the truck involved was also slightly bruised.

Regarding the dynamics of the accident, the 23-year-old is supposed to have flooded the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake a car in front of him.

Just then the half heavy and the impact between the two was inevitable. The red Renault Clio driven by Berisa went off the road.

The authorities have carried out all the findings and, as per law, have Street homicide investigation started. Updates will follow in the coming days.