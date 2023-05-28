The president of the Cambodian Crocodile Breeders Association, Luan Nam, was killed by 40 crocodiles who hacked him to pieces in his own farm. The 72-year-old man had kept animals all his life and was an enthusiast, but this passion led to his death when he fell into the crocodile enclosure yesterday morning. The tragedy took place in seconds and the victim’s family members were shocked.

Luan Nam was hacked to pieces by his 40 crocodiles at his farm after he tried to move one of the animals, a specimen which was guarding its newly laid eggs. The incident took place in the village of Siem Reap. The 72-year-old had leaned towards the crocodile enclosure with a stick, but the animal grabbed him and pulled him into the enclosure and, within seconds, the man was mauled by the reptiles. “The body of the victim suffered several bites and an arm was eaten by one of the crocodiles,” witnesses said.