The man was blocked by the carabinieri

Genoa – The Carabinieri of the Radiomobile Nucleus of Genoa have arrested a man for the crime of violation of the expulsion measure from the family home and the prohibition of approaching the places frequented by the injured person.

Yesterday the man, an Ecuadorian citizen, with precedents, tried to break into the home of his wife, from whom he is in the process of separation, but was blocked by the carabinieri intervened immediately on the spot.