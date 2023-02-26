Tlaquepaque, Jalisco.- To try defend his familya man was killed with a shot by armed individuals who they entered their own house.

It was in the santa anita colony in the municipality of tlaquepaqueJalisco, where at least three armed individuals broke into the home from a family.

For try defend his familya man began to struggle with the subjects, however, one of them fired his firearm.

Reports of what happened reached the cabin of the Police Station tlaquepaquewho arrived after the municipal paramedics.

Paramedics tried to treat the approximately 60-year-old man with a shot at chest height, however, they reported him without vital signs.

The municipal police cordoned off the area at the intersection of Hidalgo and Ramón Corona streets, who according to the media night watch, omitted information from what has occured.

Due to the struggle of the murdered man and other members of the family with the thieves, two of them were arrested.

We recommend you read

The alleged perpetrator of the homicide managed to flee before the authorities arrived at the home and was not detained by the uniformed officers.