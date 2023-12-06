Deiva Marina – Attempts suicide with car exhaust fumes, saved by the police on the Bracco Pass. The 58-year-old married man had connected the car’s exhaust inside the passenger compartment which was already filled with fumes, when late on Monday evening he was tracked down and saved at the last minute by the Deiva Marina carabinieri. The soldiers of the coastal village, alerted by their colleagues from Sestri Levante, were already out on patrol when in the area between the Bracco Pass and Mattarana they spotted the car on the edge of the road, in a small clearing under a rock face. At that point they approached quickly and with the car still running and the interior filled with smoke, they immediately broke the window and forced the door, pulling out the man who had lost consciousness and was passed out with his head on the steering wheel.

The military alerted the 118 of Brugnato and the public assistance of Deiva Marina who transported him to the Lavagna hospital, where he is hospitalized for tests and checks. The operation was successful thanks to the collaboration and quick exchange of information between the Carabinieri of Sestri Levante and Deiva Marina. The Tigullio soldiers were informed by his wife. The worried woman raised the alarm saying that her husband had left the house in a confused and upset state. At that point the police started looking for her and by hooking up the mobile phone they were able to identify the car’s movements, moving on the Bracco pass. The call immediately reached the Deiva Marina colleagues who were patrolling the territory in that area and headed towards Bracco until they found the car and the man still alive. An episode that demonstrates how fundamental territorial control is, especially in the most isolated areas. The Carabinieri invite the population to contact them quickly whenever they experience a situation of discomfort or risk to their safety. —