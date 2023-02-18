The car swerves and ends up against a tree: for Matteo Broccardo, a 24-year-old from Schio, in the province of Vicenza, there was nothing they could do

Yet another road accident on Italian roads in which this time it fell to a 24-year-old boy to lose his life. His name was Matthew Broccardo and went out after his car collided violently with a plane tree. The accident occurred on provincial road 122 in the Vicenza area, in the direction of Schio.

That of deaths from road accidents is a drama that continues unabated to tear Italy apart. Since the beginning of the year, the number of confirmed victims of accidents on Italian roads has already been high and sadly continues to rise update practically every day.

Thursday evening, the umpteenth, in which it fell to a man to lose his life 24 year old boyoriginally from and residing in Schio, in the province of Vicenza, in the Veneto region.

The crash happened around 11pm, on provincial road 122on the so-called Maranese, in the direction of Schio, where the young man was returning.

Some would have been the first to notice and sound the alarm residents locals, who heard the roar and immediately took to the streets to check what had happened.

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuers doctors on board the medical cars and the ambulance. Immediately, however, the situation was clear.

The boy who was driving the car and traveling alone it was already offprobably instantly, due to the serious injuries sustained in the impact.

The Fiat Punto, reduced to a pile of metal sheets, after hitting a plane tree placed on the side of the road, it stopped in the center of the roadway.

Condolences for the death of Matteo Broccardo

Also arrived at the scene Fire fighterswho extracted Matteo Broccardo’s body from the vehicle with no small difficulty, and the agents of the police.

The latter have carried out all the reliefs of the case and will now work to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.

The boy’s death shocked everyone a Schio And Santorsowhere everyone knew and loved the 24-year-old.

Many i condolence messages appeared on the web. A friend despairs at the thought that he would soon have to meet again after a long time without seeing each other. Another writes: “I had the honor of meeting you. A person with a huge heart. Have a safe trip angel ❤️“.