A California man arrested after trying to choke a flight attendant and threaten to kill everyone present during a flight Frontier Airlines. The incident, which occurred Monday on Flight 3581 departing from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana bound for San Francisco, forced the aircraft to divert.

As detailed USA Today, the aggressor He was identified as Charles Angela Salva, 30, of Fremont, California.The first signs of trouble emerged shortly after takeoff, when a passenger noticed that Salva seemed “claustrophobic” and showed signs of wanting to leave the plane.

It was then that the flight attendants noticed that the oxygen masks in a row in the middle of the aircraft were outside their compartment. Upon investigation, they discovered that The man had pulled the masks and his hand had gotten stuck in the ceiling.

From that moment on, Salva started yelling at the crewincluding phrases like “we’re all going to hell” and “this plane is going down.” He then got up from his seat, began assaulting other passengers and ran to the back of the plane. As crew members tried to restrain him, He repeatedly attacked them, even trying to choke a flight attendant. and leaving visible marks on her neck.

As the crew struggled to control Salva, other passengers stepped in to help. Although he was initially restrained with plastic handcuffs, the man managed to free himself and had to be restrained with a plane seat belt. During the struggle, he kicked one of the flight attendants in the legs at least six times.causing bruising and swelling that required medical attention.

The incident took place on a Frontier Airlines flight. Photo:X @ZBreakingNewz Share

The attacker who tried to strangle a flight attendant during a flight to California could go to prison

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Salva could face up to 20 years in federal prison for interfering with flight crew members.

Due to the severity of the incident, the flight was diverted to Ontario International Airport, where authorities arrested Salva. According to USA Today, Frontier Airlines issued a statement expressing its gratitude to the crew for their professionalism. and the passengers who helped restrain the man. They also highlighted the support of local and federal security forces in handling the case.