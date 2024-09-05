In a violent episode recorded in the town of Rafael Castillo, Argentina, in the Buenos Aires district of La Matanza, A criminal died after trying to steal a police officer’s vehicle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and It resulted in the death of one of the assailants, who was shot down by the police officer himself.Despite the efforts of his accomplices to save him, the thief was taken to a hospital where he arrived dead.

The incident took place at 9:56 pm and was recorded on a private security camera. It all started when two vehicles surrounded the car in which the police officer was traveling, blocking him in the middle of the street.Two criminals got out of one of the vehicles with the clear intention of assaulting the uniformed officer.

One of the criminals hurriedly approached the driver and, pointing a gun at him, tried to intimidate him. However, The police officer reacted quickly from inside his car, without even opening the door, and shot the attacker six times.The shots hit the robber directly in the chest, leaving him seriously injured.

Faced with the situation, the second criminal, who had gotten out of the same car, decided to back up and return to his vehicle to flee. Meanwhile, the police officer, aware that the danger had not yet passed, opened the door of his car to observe the condition of the seriously injured assailant lying on the ground. He then decided to leave the scene in his car, seeking to be safe from possible reprisals.

Less than a minute later, two other accomplices of the wounded assailant arrived in a white car. The criminals loaded their wounded companion into the back seat and immediately took him to the hospital in Merlo.However, despite the urgency, the thief entered the medical center without vital signs, and his death was confirmed by health professionals.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.