On the corner of Julian Castro and 25 de Mayo, in Merlo, Argentina, An attempted robbery of a police officer resulted in the capture of Marcelo Martinez, 20.who was injured and subsequently arrested.

The incident occurred in front of the district’s skate park, where Martinez, accompanied by three accomplices, attempted to snatch the officer’s backpack. After being shot, Martinez faked his death and tried to flee, but was eventually arrested.

Notably The criminal already had an arrest warrant for the murder of a soldier in Moreno.

A failed escape attempt



The assault occurred when Martinez and his companions approached the officer who had stopped their vehicle due to traffic. One of Martínez’s accomplices lunged at the agent and, pointing a gun at him, snatched his backpack. At that moment, the officer managed to draw his service weapon and fired at close range to defend himself, wounding Martínez and the motorcycle driver.

The driver abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot, while the other two accomplices escaped upon hearing the gunshots.

Wounded, Martinez pretended to be dead at the scene, but then got up and tried to flee. However, due to his injuries, he could not go very far and was transferred to the Eva Perón hospital in Merlo.

At the hospital, he tried to give a false version of events, but He was identified by the police and placed in the custody of prosecutor Patricio Ventricelli, of the UFI Nº 6 of Morón.

MOTORCYCLE THIEVE TRIED TO ROB A POLICE OFFICER AND ENDED UP SHOT IN MERLO: HE HAD AN ARREST WARRANTY FOR A CRIME IN MORENO Motorcycle thieves tried to steal a motorcycle from a City Police officer on the corner of Julián Castro and 25 de Mayo, in front of the skatepark. pic.twitter.com/PLWGkqbxyP — Merlo Real (@Merlo_Real) July 29, 2024

He had already killed a captain of the Buenos Aires police



Marcelo Martínez is suspected of being part of a criminal gang responsible for the murder of retired Buenos Aires Police captain Carlos Molina. The murder occurred earlier this month in Paso del Rey, Moreno, during the theft of his Honda CBX 250 motorcycle. Molina was ambushed by the assailants and shot in the head. His body was found shortly after by his colleagues near his home.

Prosecutor Federico Soñora, from the UFI Nº 4 of Moreno, began an investigation to identify the culprits. Thanks to the review of the security cameras of Moreno and Merlo, the criminals’ escape route could be reconstructed.

The assailants were seen fleeing towards Merlo, entering through the level crossing of the railway crossing known as the ‘Los Patitos’ barrier, and then driving along Filiberto Street towards Bilbao, then heading towards Avenida Del Bicentenario and fleeing towards Marcos Paz, crossing to the opposite side before reaching the Presidente Perón Highway.

With this information, prosecutor Soñora led an urgent raid that resulted in the arrest of Nicolás Ángel Martínez, one of the suspects in the crime. During the same operation, the arrest of Marcelo David Martínez and two other individuals was ordered.

Marcelo Martínez continued to commit crimes on the streets of Merlo until he tried to rob the police officer, now facing the possibility of a life sentence for the murder of retired Captain Carlos Molina.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

