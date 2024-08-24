Ciudad Juarez.- A man who allegedly tried to pay in at least two establishments with counterfeit 200 peso bills was arrested by the Municipal Police.

The illegal act was reported to the community number of the University District police station (656 218 5732), where the attempted payment with counterfeit material was reported.

When the officers arrived at the business located at the intersection of José Reyes Estrada Street and Adolfo López Mateos Avenue, in the Pronaf Zone, the person attending the business identified Marco Antonio AH as the person responsible for trying to pay him for a service with counterfeit bills, for which he was arrested.

After his arrest, AH was accused by another person who owned a food business of having paid him with the same type of bills.

After being read his rights, Marco Antonio AH, aged 25, was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of counterfeiting currency.