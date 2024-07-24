In a recent incident in the Seattle-Tacoma International Airportan American citizen was Surprised by Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) with illegal drugs on two separate occasions in the same week. This case made evident the continuous monitoring of the entity in the fight against drug trafficking.

During the check-in of your luggage, Security officers found a significant amount of drugs. The discovery included ketamineboth in liquid and powder form, codeine and gamma hydroxybutyrate. After the event in question, the person involved was arrested and subsequently turned over to the Port of Seattle Police Department. However, the case did not end there.

Despite being arrested and posting bail, The man was found again at the airport a short time later.while trying to board a flight to London.

This time, the officers Ketamine was found in his checked luggage. The repetition of the crime in a short period of time made it evident how the individual attempted to circumvent legal restrictions.

Brian Humphrey, Director of Field Operations for the Seattle Field Office, emphasized the CBP officers’ commitment to preventing the entry of dangerous drugs in the community and preventing them from leaving the United States.

“CBP agents at the Seattle-Tacoma International Arrivals Facility work diligently to keep dangerous drugs off the streets of our community. They also use their unique border search authority to prevent people from taking dangerous drugs out of the United Statesthus stopping a threat to other countries,” Humphrey said on the aforementioned portal.

CBP detained a man twice

For his part, the Director of the Port of Seattle Area, René Ortega, reinforced this message, and reiterated the work of the agents to protect the air, land and sea borders of the country. It should be noted that The man now faces charges under Washington state law. for possession with intent to distribute ketamine.